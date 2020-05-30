COVID19 testing for journalists

Journalists who have been working on the frontlines can get themselves tested for COVID19 today in a special “Drive Through” sampling drive.

Directorate of Health services Kashmir, in collaboration with Kashmir Press Club is organising a COVID19 sampling drive today. The “Drive Through” testing will take place near De-Linz Restaurant, opposite J&K Bank (Cargo).

The drive will be inaugurated by Divisional Commissioner P K Pole. Director Health Services Kashmir, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar and President Kashmir Press Club will also be present on the occasion.

According to a statement, the sampling will start at 11 am and continue till 3 pm.

Director Health services, DrSumirMattoo has urged journalists to come forward and get COVID19 testing. “By knowing our status, we can better protect our families and other contacts from getting infected,” he said.