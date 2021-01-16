COVID19 vaccination drive launched across Kashmir

The COVID19 vaccination drive was Saturday launched across all the districts of Kashmir division after Prime Minister NarendraModi virtually kicked off world’s largest COVID19 vaccination drive in the country.

BUDGAM

The COVID19 vaccination drive was launched at Budgam during a function organised at District Hospital Budgam in presence of Deputy Commissioner (DC) BudgamShahbazAhamdMirza and CMO BudgamDrTajamulHussain.

On the occasion, COVID19 vaccine was administered to many frontline health workers.

Speaking at the event, the DC appealed the people that as per the drafted plan the vaccines would be administered category wise, and each of the beneficiary should come forward for vaccination as these vaccines were fully safe and any one could get it without fear or any apprehension.

The CMO said that on Saturday, about 200 frontline health workers had been administered the first dose of this vaccine, among these 100 health workers get vaccinated at District Hospital Budgam and other 100 health workers were administered the vaccine at SDH Magam.

GANDERBAL

DC GanderbalShafqatIqbal kick started the first phase of the vaccination drive in Ganderbal at District Hospital Ganderbal during which the first shot was given to Chief Medical Officer DrMehrajuddin.

The district administration has set up two vaccination centers – District Hospital Ganderbal and SDH Kangan for immunisation of about 1700 frontline health workers in the first phases of the district.

The CMO said other 17 vaccination centers had also been established that would be functional from Monday.

At SDH Kangan, the vaccination drive was launched by SDM Kangan Hakeem Tanveer.

BARAMULLA

DC BaramullaGhulamNabiItoo kick started the first phase of COVID19 vaccination drive in Baramulla at two designated centres – Government Medical College Baramulla and Sub-district Hospital Sopore.

After launching the campaign, the DC said that about 3300 frontline and health workers from across the district would be vaccinated in this drive.

PULWAMA

The COVID19 vaccination drive in Pulwama was launched during a function organised at District Hospital Pulwama in presence of DC PulwamaRaghav Langer.

On the occasion the first shot was administered to Medical Superintendent District Hospital Pulwama, DrJameel Ahmad followed by other doctors and nursing staff.

Around 200 health workers including doctors, paramedics besides other supporting staff received the first dose of COVID vaccine at two vaccination sites.

ANANTNAG

DC Anantnag K K Siddha kick started the COVID19 vaccination programme in Anantang at District Hospital Anantnag in presence of Principal GMC Anantnag, Chief Medical Officer and Medical Superintendent District Hospital Anantnag.

The programme was also rolled out in Sub-district Hospital Bijbehara.

At the District Hospital Anantnag, Principal GMC Anantnag received the first vaccine dose and SDH Bijbehara, MS Bijbehara received the first shot followed by doctors, nurses and other paramedical staff.

SHOPIAN

DC Shopian, Choudhary Muhammad Yasin kick started the first phase of COVID19 vaccination in Shopian at Sub-district Hospital Zainapora.

On the occasion, Yasin said that the healthcare workers would be first to get COVID19 vaccine in the initial phase of inoculation since healthcare workers were at a higher risk of contracting the virus and their sickness would mean disruption of the healthcare delivery system.

He said that 75 vaccination centers had been established in the district and 1064 health workers would be vaccinated.

BANDIPORA

Additional Deputy Commissioner BandiporaZahoor Ahmad Mir launched the COVID19 vaccination drive at CHC Hajin and Sumbal.

On the occasion, ADC lauded the efforts of the health workers in tackling the pandemic situation during last one year and said the society was indebted to the health workers for working round the clock and beyond their duty hours to ensure safety of the common people.

The ADC said that during the first phase 35 vaccination centres would remain functional of the total 109 vaccination centres established in the district.

KUPWARA

DC KupwaraAnshulGarg kick started the COVID19 vaccination drive at Sub District Hospital Kupwara.

The first immunisation vaccine was given to District Tuberculosis Officer, Kupwara, Dr Muhammad Ramzan.

On the occasion, Garg said that all 4500 vaccination doses available in the district would be utilised at first to cover up the health workers.

He said that 43 identified sites in the district were ready to carry out the vaccination programme.

Garg said vaccination doses had also been stocked at border areas of Tangdar, Machill and Keran.

At District Hospital Handwara, the vaccination drive was kick started by ADC Handwara, Nazir Ahmad Mir.

KULGAM

The COVID19 vaccination drive in Kulgam was inaugurated by DC KulgamShowkatAijazBhat at District Hospital Kulgam.

It was given out that in the phase first, more than 4000 frontline workers would get vaccinated at District Hospital Kulgam and Health Centre Yaripora.