COVID19 victim laid to rest in Sopore

An 80-year-old man from this north Kashmir town who died of COVID19 on Friday was buried as per the protocol.

The body of deceased elderly man reached his native village Badam Bagh this afternoon.

“A small group of people including health workers, wearing protective gear, participated in his funeral,” said an official.

Family members of the deceased said he had complained of breathlessness three days ago and was rushed to SKIMS, Srinagar the same day.

“He was tested positive for COVID19 and remained admitted at the hospital where he died this morning,” said a family members of the official.