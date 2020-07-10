Covid19|Dulloo awards ambulance driver

Financial Commissioner Health and Medical Education, Atal Dulloo today presented a certificate of appreciation along with a Shawl to Ambulance Driver of Health Department, Jameel Ahmad Digoo for rendering exemplary services during COVID19 pandemic.

Dulloo appreciated services of the Health Department and its staff during current crisis.

He also appreciated Digoo for his exemplary services beyond the call of duty during COVID19 pandemic.

On the occasion, Financial Commissioner was informed that Digoo is not only transporting dead bodies of persons who died due to COVID19 in between the districts but also dug graves and led funeral prayers on numerous occasion.

Pertinently, the driver has been working round the clock since the outbreak of pandemic COVID19 without taking any leave. Interestingly, he has volunteered for such duty most of the times, the FC was informed.