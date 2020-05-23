COVID19|GMC B'la to get COVID19 testing facility soon: Govt

The deputy commissioner (DC) Baramulla GN Itoo on Saturday said that COVID-19 testing facility will be soon set up at Government Medical College (GMC) here.

He said preparations for setting-up the lab have been completed and it will start to function within few days.

He said the Jammu and Kashmir Health and Medical Education Department has already taken up matter with Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) which accords approval to testing facilities. The process of procurement of material and equipments has already been started, said the DC.

He made the announcement while briefing media over the COVID19 situation across the district.

The DC said the dedication of doctors and paramedical staff has helped to flatten the COVID19 curve in Baramulla, adding of total 129 persons tested positive so far, 99 have completely recovered while rest are progressing towards recovery.

The DC said the administration has started vigorous testing to stop spread of the deadly virus and almost 5,500 tests have been conducting so far across the district and random testing too had been initiated.

Itoo on this occasion urged people to maintain complete social distancing ahead of Eid festival.

He said in connection with the Eid, the authorities have identified 750 essential service providers and before they could start their services they have been tested for the COVID19.

“Of 750 essential providers tested so far, three of them had tested positive, two from Watergam, Rafiabad and another from Kunzar, Tangmarg, while rest have tested negative,” said the DC.

He informed that special arrangement had been put in place for people living in red zone areas of the district, so that they will not face any difficulty during the Eid.

“In all the red zones, we have already established control room where from all their needs are looked and taken care off. Besides scores of volunteers are working there and as of now arrangements of supply of mutton and chicken to all the 35 red zone areas of the district have been completed,” said the DC.

While replying to a question over delay in the test results of scores of stranded passengers who have arrived recently from different parts of the country, the DC said over 2,400 stranded passengers have so far arrived in Baramulla district.

“Around 600 of stranded passengers are this time in administrative quarantine in Baramulla. Since, hundreds of tests of stranded passengers were pending therefore there was little delay in their discharge. However, authorities have now started to conduct these tests on fast track basis. We hope all pending test report will arrive by tomorrow,” he said.