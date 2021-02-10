Kashmir, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
Srinagar,
UPDATED: February 11, 2021, 1:02 AM

COVID19|J&K records 45 fresh cases,1 more fatality

Press Trust of India
Srinagar,
UPDATED: February 11, 2021, 1:02 AM

With 45 fresh cases, Jammu and Kashmir’s COVID19 tally climbed to 1,25,052 on Wednesday, while one more fatality pushed the death toll due to 1945, officials said.

Six of the fresh coronavirus cases were reported from Jammu division while 39 were recorded in Kashmir division, they said.

Trending News
Representational Photo

PAGD bags DDC posts in south Kashmir's Anantnag

Mubashir Khan/GK

Weather improves across J&K, Ladakh

GK Photo

Missing minor boy's body recovered from Sindh stream in central Kashmir's Kangan

State Department Spokesperson Ned Price

No change in policy on Jammu and Kashmir, says US

The officials said Srinagar district recorded the highest number of 23 cases, including six tourists.

While eight districts did not report any fresh case of the coronavirus infection, 11 other districts recorded fresh cases in single digits.

The number of active COVID19 cases has risen to 605 in J&K, while 1,22,502 persons have recovered so far, the officials said.

Latest News
Photo: Wikimedia/Pixabay

Obese, old likelier COVID-19 super-spreaders: Study

Representational Photo

PAGD bags DDC posts in south Kashmir's Anantnag

Photo: Wikimedia/Author

Iconic India Gate completes a century

Mubashir Khan/GK

Weather improves across J&K, Ladakh

One more fatality due to the viral disease was reported from Kashmir in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll in J&K due to the pandemic to 1945.

Related News