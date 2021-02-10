COVID19|J&K records 45 fresh cases,1 more fatality

With 45 fresh cases, Jammu and Kashmir’s COVID19 tally climbed to 1,25,052 on Wednesday, while one more fatality pushed the death toll due to 1945, officials said.

Six of the fresh coronavirus cases were reported from Jammu division while 39 were recorded in Kashmir division, they said.

The officials said Srinagar district recorded the highest number of 23 cases, including six tourists.

While eight districts did not report any fresh case of the coronavirus infection, 11 other districts recorded fresh cases in single digits.

The number of active COVID19 cases has risen to 605 in J&K, while 1,22,502 persons have recovered so far, the officials said.

One more fatality due to the viral disease was reported from Kashmir in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll in J&K due to the pandemic to 1945.