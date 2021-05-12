CPI (M) Politburo denounces Israeli attacks on Palestinians

The Politburo of the CPI (M) Wednesday denounced the Israeli attacks on Palestinians.

In a statement, CPI (M) said that the air raids carried out by Israel on the Gaza strip led to the death of many Palestinian citizens.

It said Israel was moving towards the complete occupation of east Jerusalem by attacking Palestinians who were protesting it’s attempt to forcefully expel residents of the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood to make way for Jewish settlements.

It said that the Israeli forces raided the Al-Aqsa Masjid compound, the third holiest shrine for Muslims and injured hundreds of people praying in the mosque during the month of Ramadan.

The statement said that Netanyahu, who had repeatedly failed to win a majority in the Israel elections, launched these attacks for petty political gains and to cover up the government’s failure to protect people from the raging COVID-19 pandemic.

“Palestinians living in Israel are even discriminated from being vaccinated, reflecting the apartheid policies pursued by Israel,” the statement said.

It said that these acts of Israel were in gross violation of human rights and various resolutions passed by the UN. “The CPI (M) condemns these acts and calls upon the Government of India to voice its support to the people of Palestine,” the statement said.