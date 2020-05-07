CPWs demand regularization of services

Contingent Paid Workers (CPW) on Thursday urged the government to regularize their services.

In a statement the CPW said after their engagement by department of school education they have been forgotten. “We have done everything to earn the goodwill of the government but the government on its part has left us in lurch,” said the statement.

It said a large number of the CPWs were living from hand to mouth owing to an inordinate delay in their regularization.

“Whereas SRO-308 warrants that 50% of class IV vacancies need to be filled amongst CPWs, but such a practice has been stopped since a long time,” said the statement.

It said in 2013, the CPWs got a reason to smile when a department promotion committee was conducted and some of the CPWs were regularized.

“The Government also assured that the left out CPWs would be brought under the ambit of Minimum Wages Act. But since then, the process has hit a roadblock,” said the statement.

The statement said the CPWs include workers called as night Chowkidars who maintain ward and vigil of the schools round the clock.

The statement said earlier the department of school education used to release funds for payment to the CPWs, but since 2017 the flow of funds has stopped for reasons better known to the authorities.

It said the Jammu Kashmir Teachers’ Forum has vehemently pressed for the genuine demands of the CPWs.

“The government must take a final call on the issue and regularize the CPWs as envisaged in SRO-308 and bring them under the ambit of Minimum Wages Act,” the statement said.