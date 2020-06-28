Create Anantnag special honey brand: Dir Agri to CAO

Director Agriculture, Kashmir, Altaf Aijaz Andrabi directed the concerned to create Anantnag special honey brand as the district is blessed with its unique availability of flora.

He said this during his visit to the district to inspect ongoing agriculture operations.

He instructed chief agriculture officer (CMO) Anantnag to take up apiculture activities on priority.

“Create own brand of Anantnag special honey as this district has unique availability of flora,” Andrabi said.

He also asked for the promotion of mushroom and apiculture as a step towards employment generation.

Later director also inspected demonstration cum training centre of Apiculture (DCTC) at Mattan and took stock of ongoing Apicultural activities.