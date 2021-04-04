Create durable assets for Amarnath yatris: Principal Secretary Nitishwar

Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor Nitishwar Kumar Sunday inspected the Yatra Transit Camps, FCI Godown Mir Bazar and Walnut Factory Qazigund.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that he was accompanied by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole and Additional CEO Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board.

The Principal Secretary enquired about the status of arrangements being made for Shri Amarnathji Yatra 2021 there and took a firsthand appraisal of the facilities at transit camps.

Laying special emphasis on quality and choice of materials, the Principal Secretary called for creation of durable assets.

He directed the concerned officers to augment facilities in time for facilitating the journey of the yatris.

He passed directions for installation of good quality toilets in requisite numbers, besides an efficient drainage system with well-laid paths.

Deputy Commissioner Anantnag Piyush Singla briefed the Principal Secretary about the facilities being available at the transit camps, and the upgrades being done for ensuring that the yatris have a pleasant yatra experience.

Later, the Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor visited the Industrial Complex, Vessu and reviewed its functioning briefly.