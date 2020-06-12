'Create portal for online monitoring of civil works executed under Samagra Shiksha'

Principal Secretary School Education & Skill Development departments, Dr Asgar Hassan Samoon today directed the School Education Department to create a portal for online monitoring and disbursement of payments for the works done by the department.

These directions were given by him while chairing a meeting to discuss the draft annual works plan and budget for the fiscal 2020-21 under flagship Samagra Shiksha scheme.

The Principal Secretary emphasized on putting special focus on increasing the female literacy using resources under this scheme by providing the hygienic environment in schools, provision of separate washrooms for girls and providing sanitary napkins to the adolescent girls.

Dr Samoon also asked the officers to reduce the drop out rate at primary, upper primary, middle and secondary levels by establishing schools in far flung areas and continuous assessment of students. He further took notice of the gap between gross enrolment ratio at national level and local level in J&K. He asked the concerned to lessen the same working on a mission mode.