Cricketer dies after hit by ball in south Kashmir's Anantnag

An Under-17 cricketer died after being hit by a ball during a cricket match in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Thursday.

An official said that Jahangeer Ahmad War, a resident of Goshbugh Pattan, was hit by the ball in his neck during a match at sports stadium in Nanil village.

He was shifted to PHC Mattan where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

The official said that the cricketer was hit while trying to execute a pull shot.

The match organised by the youth services and sports department was being played between Budgam and Baramulla teams.

Also Read | Srinagar Draft Master Plan to be finalised soon: SDA

District sports officer, Noor Mohammad, confirmed the death of the cricketer.