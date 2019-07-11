Kashmir
Khalid Gul
South Kashmir,
UPDATED: July 11, 2019, 6:40 PM

Cricketer dies after hit by ball in south Kashmir's Anantnag

An official said that Jahangeer Ahmad War, a resident of Goshbugh Pattan, was hit by the ball in his neck during a match at sports stadium in Nanil village.
Khalid Gul
South Kashmir,
UPDATED: July 11, 2019, 6:40 PM

An Under-17 cricketer died after being hit by a ball during a cricket match in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Thursday.

An official said that Jahangeer Ahmad War, a resident of Goshbugh Pattan, was hit by the ball in his neck during a match at sports stadium in Nanil village.

Trending News

Defence Ministry approves operation of civilian flights from Awantipora airfield

Highway Issue | No ban on civilian movement: Div Com

Onus on Pak to create environment for normal relations: Govt of India

'Hold talks with all stakeholders'

He was shifted to PHC Mattan where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The official said that the cricketer was hit while trying to execute a pull shot.

The match organised by the youth services and sports department was being played between Budgam and Baramulla teams.

Latest News

Google assistant recordings being secretly listened to by contractors: Report

Car rams into men doing yoga in Rajasthan, kills six

Rasheed walks barefoot to secretariat in solidarity with Karnah, Gurez residents

Body of drowned PaK boy handed over to Pakistan army in north Kashmir

District sports officer, Noor Mohammad, confirmed the death of the cricketer.

Related News