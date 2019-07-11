Cricketer dies after hit by ball in south Kashmir's Anantnag

An Under-17 cricketer died after being hit by a ball during a cricket match in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Thursday.
An official said that Jahangeer Ahmad War, a resident of Goshbugh Pattan, was hit by the ball in his neck during a match at sports stadium in Nanil village.
He was shifted to PHC Mattan where doctors declared him dead on arrival.
The official said that the cricketer was hit while trying to execute a pull shot.
The match organised by the youth services and sports department was being played between Budgam and Baramulla teams.
District sports officer, Noor Mohammad, confirmed the death of the cricketer.