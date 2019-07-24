Kashmir, Latest News
UPDATED: July 24, 2019, 3:25 PM

Crime Branch Jammu recovers abducted Katra girl, arrests accused

Crime Branch Jammu on Wednesday said it has recovered a minor girl and also arrested the Bihar resident accused of abducting her.

In a statement, a spokesman said that a Special Investigation team (SIT) of Crime Branch, Jammu, headed by DySP Mohd Aslam along with Inspector Jatinder Singh Samyal and HC Ranjeet Kumar were deputed to Delhi in connection with the investigation of case FIR No. 151/2018 U/S 363/109 P/S Katra (now under investigation with Crime Branch, Jammu).

He said the team recovered the 17-year-old girl, belonging to Katra area of Reasi district of Jammu.

The spokesman said the accused, Naimudin Ansari (28), a resident of Ganeshpur, Baisakhawa West Champaran, Sikta Bihar was also arrested.

Giving details, he said the case was registered with Police Station Katra on July 24 last year regarding the abduction of the girl.

“… but since no breakthrough was made with regard to the arrest of the accused and recovery of the abductee by Katra Police, the case was retransferred to Crime Branch, Jammu by PHQ J&K on 05-02-2019 for further investigation,” he said.

Crime Headquarters J&K constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) for the investigation purpose and the investigation of the case was taken over by Crime Branch, Jammu on 14 February 2019.

“After strenuous efforts and meticulous planning, the team was able recover the girl from Dabri Sagarpur, Delhi on 23-07-2019. The accused is on police remand and further investigation of the case is going on,” he said.

