Crime Branch produces charge-sheet against Ganderbal conman

Crime Branch, Kashmir Tuesday produced a charge-sheet against a conman from Ganderbal who embezzled money from gullible people on the pretext of providing government jobs to them.

A statement of Crime Branch, Kashmir issued here said that it produced the charge-sheet in the case under FIR No 21/2013 under section 420, 468, and 471 of the Ranbir Penal Code before the Court of Forest 3rd Civil Subordinate Judge Srinagar against Muzaffar Ahmad Shah, son of Bamlora, Ganderbal.

It said that the Crime Branch received a complaint endorsed by Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Srinagar inter alia alleging that the accused Shah had deceitfully and fraudulently obtained an amount of Rs 16 lakh from the complainant under the garb of providing government job.

The statement said that during investigation it was found that the accused had induced the complainant to pay an amount of 16 lakh on the pretext of providing government job to the complainant but the accused provided fake appointment orders. The Crime Branch statement said that these acts on part of the accused prima facie disclosed commission of offences punishable under section 420, 468 and 471 of the RPC and accordingly the case under FIR No 21/2013 was registered.