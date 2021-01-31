Critical diabetic patient airlifted from Gurez valley

Kashmir, Today's Paper
A critically-ill diabetic patient was Sunday airlifted from snowbound Gurez to Bandipora for immediate medical treatment.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the district administration received an SOS from the family for evacuation of 50-year-old diabetic patient Bashir Ahmad Dar of Khopray Gurez who was in unconscious state owing to abnormally high blood sugar level.

Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Owais Ahmad immediately directed to arrange a special chopper to airlift the patient.

It said that despite the adverse weather conditions, the pilot managed to reach Gurez valley but the helicopter could not land for about two hours owing to less visibility and adverse weather conditions in Gurez.

The statement said that the DC Bandipora was continuously monitoring the operation for the evacuation while the patient was being shifted to District Hospital Bandipora for treatment.

It said that the DC Bandipora appreciated the pilot for the effort in rescuing the patient and saving a life.

The snow-clad Gurez valley remains cut off from the rest of the world during the winters.

