Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Bandipora,
UPDATED: February 7, 2021, 2:29 AM

Critically ill patient airlifted from Tulail valley

GK News Network
Bandipora,
UPDATED: February 7, 2021, 2:29 AM
Photo by J&K Information Department

On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Bandipora, Dr Owais Ahmad, two critically ill patients were airlifted from snowbound Tulail area of Gurez valley to Bandipora for immediate medical relief on Saturday.

The district administration received an SOS from the family for evacuation of two patients- 80-year-old patient Mohammad Sultan and Khateeja of NeeruTulail who were in need of immediate evucation for treatment.

Trending News
Representational Photo

House gutted in 'mysterious' fire incident

Image for representational purpose only [File]

5 Tulail villages without electricity all winter

Handwara villagers protest non-availability of passenger transport

Development or Desolation | Projected as 'tourist village' in 2012, Saderkoot still craves for progress

The Deputy Commissioner immediately directed to arrange a special chopper to airlift the patient and also personally monitoref the operation until the evacuation was completed.

The snow-clad Gurez valley remains cut off from the rest of the world during winters owing to heavy snowfall in the valley.

Related News