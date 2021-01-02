Critically ill pregnant women airlifted from Gurez

On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Bandipora, Dr Owais Ahmad, a pregnant lady was airlifted from snowbound Gurez to Bandipora for immediate medical aid.

The district administration received an SOS from the family for evacuation of the patient who was in the advanced stage of pregnancy and developed some complications.

The DC immediately directed to arrange a special chopper to airlift the patient.

The snow-clad Gurez Valley remains cut off from the rest of the world during winters owing to heavy snowfall in the valley.