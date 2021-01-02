Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: January 3, 2021, 12:35 AM

Critically ill pregnant women airlifted from Gurez

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: January 3, 2021, 12:35 AM
Representational Pic

On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Bandipora, Dr Owais Ahmad, a pregnant lady was airlifted from snowbound Gurez to Bandipora for immediate medical aid.

The district administration received an SOS from the family for evacuation of the patient who was in the advanced stage of pregnancy and developed some complications.

Trending News

Most areas in North Kashmir without electricity, water, road connectivity

Ensure electricity, essentials, road clearance: G A Mir

Expedite response to snowfall exigencies: NC

Ms Sheikh Yamina, an active NSS volunteer, was judged on the basis of evaluation criteria including articulation, clarity of thought, content knowledge and demeanour

KU NSS volunteer bags 1st position in J&K Youth Parliament contest

The DC immediately directed to arrange a special chopper to airlift the patient.

The snow-clad Gurez Valley remains cut off from the rest of the world during winters owing to heavy snowfall in the valley.

Related News