Cross-LoC shelling in Uri villages: official

Pakistan army resorted to heavy shelling in Uri sector of this district on Monday, an official said.

The official said though there was no report of any injury or damage to the property, the exchange of shelling continued till late evening.

According to the official, Pakistani army resorted to heavy shelling in Hajipeer sector of Uri and targeted forward posts. In response to the ceasefire violation, army responded “with same aggression and exchange of firing was going on.”

“Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked shelling in the villages of Hajipeer sector which include Churanda, Silkot and Tulawari on Monday afternoon. Our troops in response targeted the Pakistani forward posts and the exchange of shelling is on” said the official.