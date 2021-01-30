Crows found dead in Karnah but no need to panic: SDM Karnah

Amid bird flu scare, several crows were mysteriously found dead in two villages of Karnah in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Saturday, triggering panic among the locals.

Soon after the locals spotted dead crows in Suliman and Nachain Jab villages, they informed Police and Animal Husbandry department after which a team of officials arrived there and took samples of dead birds while the carcasses were burnt.

Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Karnah Dr Bilal Mohuiddin said that prima facie it seemed that the birds had died due to bone chilling cold wave in these villages.

He said that the samples of the dead birds had been taken and by Sunday would be sent to Zakura, Srinagar for testing to find out whether they died of bird flu.

Mohuiddin said that the people of Suliman and Nachain Jab villages should take all necessary measures until the report arrives.

He appealed the people not to mix their chicken with birds, especially the crows.

Mohuiddin said that the report was expected to arrive from Srinagar within few days, and urged the people to abide by all SOPs until then and not panic.