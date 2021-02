A paramilitary CRPF man died of cardiac arrest in Wadura area of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Tuesday.

An official said that Constable Mukesh Kumar Yadav, son of Raghunath Singh Yadav of Udaipur Madhya Pradesh (MP) suffered a major heart attack while on duty at CRPF’s 92 battalion headquarters at Wadura.

“He was immediately shifted to District Hospital Handwara but the doctors present there declared him brought dead,” the official said.