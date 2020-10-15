CRPF holds e-workshop on health, psychological issues amid COVID19

The 49th Battalion of CRPF, currently camped at Sher-e-Khaas area in Srinagar on Thursday conducted an e-workshop on COVID19 related health and psychological issues.

According to a statement issue here, the workshop was held under the guidance of Alok Kumar Srivastava, PMG, Commandant, and Madhulika Srivastava. Dr Manu Bhatnagar wife of RR Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lt Governor Jammu & Kashmir, was chief guest on the occasion.

During the workshop, she shared her COVID19 experience with families of the security personnel and motivated them to continue their work with high sprit amid pandemic.

Nearby 100 security personnel families from different part of the country joined the e-Workshop, few of them being from the remote parts of India.

During the course of the workshop, several doctors gave presentations on COVID19, the current trends & vaccines, besides also talking about COVID19 and issues affecting pregnant women. A Psychiatrist Consultant at GMC gave a presentation on psychological stressors related to COVID19 & strategies to overcome them, while as a Clinical Dietician spoke in length on diet related precaution needed during COVID & after COVID.