A CRPF man suffered injuries in a grenade attack by suspected militants in Chadoora area of Budgam district on Friday, a police official said.

The official said the grenade was lobbed at CRPF camp which exploded near its gate. “One CRPF personnel suffered minor injuries in the attack,” the official said.

He said the area has been cordoned off and reinforcement of Special Operation Group of J&K Police and local police station has started the searches to nab the attacker.