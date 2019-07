Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle in Jammu on Sunday.

Reports said that a CRPF trooper, identified as R Ram Kumar of D-37 Battalion, posted at Jammu civil secretariat, shot himself while on duty at around 02:10 pm.

Also Read | Draft Srinagar Master Plan

Soon after the incident, his colleagues rushed towards him and found him in a pool of blood.

The injured CRPF man was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead, they said.