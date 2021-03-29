Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Anantnag,
UPDATED: March 30, 2021, 12:30 AM

CRPF man strangled wife to death: Police

GK News Network
Anantnag,
UPDATED: March 30, 2021, 12:30 AM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

In a case of domestic violence, a paramilitary CRPF man allegedly strangled his wife to death in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, Police said Monday.

The incident occurred inside a residential quarter at Nagbal, Sherbagh which also houses a CRPF camp.

Trending News

Flashfloods damage Lolab bridge

Greater Kashmir

Healthcare | NTPHC Kandi lacks basic facilities, patients suffer

Irrational Rationalisation | Bandipora school with 3 rooms has 2 teachers for 5 classes

BRIDGING THE GAP? | Decade on, 175 metre bridge over Vaishaw awaits completion

The woman was identified as 36-year-old Sumi Bai and the accused CRPF man as Shankar Nath.

“The woman’s body was found lying on the ground with strangulation marks on her neck,” Police said.

It said that a case had been registered under the relevant sections of the law and investigations taken up.

Related News