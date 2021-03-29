CRPF man strangled wife to death: Police

In a case of domestic violence, a paramilitary CRPF man allegedly strangled his wife to death in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, Police said Monday.

The incident occurred inside a residential quarter at Nagbal, Sherbagh which also houses a CRPF camp.

The woman was identified as 36-year-old Sumi Bai and the accused CRPF man as Shankar Nath.

“The woman’s body was found lying on the ground with strangulation marks on her neck,” Police said.

It said that a case had been registered under the relevant sections of the law and investigations taken up.