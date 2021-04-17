CRPF men open fire after car jumps checkpoint in Awantipora, woman injured: Police

A woman was injured after CRPF personnel opened fire at her car after it didn’t stop at a checkpoint at Padgampora bridge in Awantipora area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday, police said.

The same car had earlier hit a policeman who had signaled it to stop at Awantipora Chowk, said a police official, in a statement.

Both the injured are stable even as the driver of the car from north Kashmir has been arrested, padded the official.

As per a police statement issued this afternoon, a car bearing registration No. JK01J- 8038 was signaled to stop by the cop, SgCt NaserUllah at Awantipora Chowk at about 1515 hours “but the driver hit said SgCt and escaped from spot”.

The vehicle was signaled a second time to stop at Padgampora bridge “but again it didn’t stop,” the police statement added.

As per the statement, the CRPF 130Bn deployed at the checkpoint there “first fired warning aerial shot but the driver remained defiant and didn’t pay heed to stop the vehicle”.

“Thus, due to mistaken identity over the great suspicious act of driver, the vehicle was fired upon by CRPF party, resulting in its tyre burst and also in the ensuing incident one lady namely Jaisi Parvaiz Sheikh, daughter of Parvaiz Ahmed Sheikh of Murran Pulwama travelling in the said vehicle along with the driver, Junaid Tariq Dar son of Tariq Ahmed Dar, a resident of Bedalpora, Handwara in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district sustained bullet injuries in her right arm.

While Junaid was arrested and the vehicle seized, the injured woman was shifted to SDH Awantipora where from she was referred to Bone and Joint Hospital Srinagar for further treatment, police said adding her condition is reported to be stable by doctors.

The injured police constable is also stable, it added.

Police further said that FIR No.48/2021 has been registered under relevant sections of law into the incident and investigation is in progress.