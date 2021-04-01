CRPF organises free medical camp at Kunzer

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) 176 Bn organised a free medical health check-up camp and distributed free medicines during the ‘Civic Action Programme’ in Kunzer town of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

The health camp was organised by the 176 Battalion of CRPF Waripora Headquarter Baramulla.

“Our medical camp is a means of reaching out to the general public. Our battalion will conduct this program at six locations across the district” said Vikrant Sarangapant Commanding Officer, CRPF. “We are providing treatment for common diseases, seasonal illnesses, and also if there is a need to involve expert, we are providing that.”

Residents of the area appreciated the 176 CRPF initiative.