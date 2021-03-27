CRPF organises free medical camp in Sopore

177 Bn CRPF Sopore today organised a Free Medical Camp today at Khusal Stadium Tulibal area of Sopore.

Manish Sharma Commandant, 177 BN CRPF inaugurated the Medical camp. Other officers and local eminent personalities were present during the camp.

During the camp free medical check up, consultation and free medicines were distributed by CRPF and civil doctors. Arrangements for COVID vaccination to elderly people were also made with the help of local authorities.

On the occasion the commandant said that 177 BN CRPF has conducted many Civic Action Programmes earlier and also distribute free ration, sanitizers, masks, immunity boosting food supplements, etc. to about 600 needy and poor families from different parts of Sopore town. He also assured the local public that CRPF has always been helping to Kashmiri people and putting all out efforts for peace, prosperity and development of the society. He added that they will continue to conduct such kind of civic programme for the benefit and help to the local public.