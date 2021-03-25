CRPF organises medical camp

Paramilitary CRPF 61st Battalion organised a medical camp at Batwara in Srinagar on Thursday.

A statement of CRPF issued here said that about 250 people were diagnosed at the medical camp and provided with free medicine. It said that the doctors provided important information about social distancing and precautions against COVID-19.

The statement said that later speaking to media, CRPF Second-in-Command R K Tripathi said the camp was held as a part of the CRPF’s ‘citizen action programme’ and promised holding six more such medical camps in the near future.