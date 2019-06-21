CRPF personnel fire in air after motorcycle-borne persons jump barricade in Anantnag

Also Read | Auto Draft

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel on Friday resorted to aerial firing after two motorcyclists jumped a barricade set up at KP road in Anantnag town.

Reports said that two motorcycle-borne youth were signaled to stop but they jumped the barricade set up by the CRPF and fled.

They said that CRPF personnel fired several shots in the air. Soon the whole area was cordoned off by the security forces to look for the suspects, they added.

Five CRPF personnel and police officer were killed in a militant attack on KP road on June 12.