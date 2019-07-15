Kashmir
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 15, 2019, 6:06 PM

CRPF personnel rescue drowning girl in north Kashmir's Tangmarg

GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 15, 2019, 6:06 PM

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel on Monday rescued a minor girl who was being swept away by strong currents in a stream in Tangmarg area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, CRPF men could be seen jumping into the stream to rescue the girl.

Trending News

Champions: England beat NZ in dramatic final|Match tied, Super Over tied, boundaries decide winner

Gunmen kill NC leader's PSO in Kokernag

2 wounded in Kulgam explosion

Advisor Khan visits AIIMS, meets injured DIG Kumar

Locals told Greater Kashmir that a 14-year-old nomadic girl who was camping along with her family in Chanpora Kawarhama area slipped into the Ferozpor nallah while she was washing clothes on its banks.

“She was soon washed away by strong currents in the nallah. But to her good fortune some CRPF personnel who were standing near the stream spotted her and rescued her,” said an employee of Flood and Irrigation Department.

The girl was later shifted to sub-district hospital Tangmarg for treatment.

Latest News

23 killed as cloud burst causes flood in Neelum Valley in Pakistan-administered Kashmir

Muslim cleric assaulted in UP, forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram': Islamic scholars, activists threaten agitation

We had Allah with us: Eoin Morgan

Death toll in Himachal building collapse climbs to 14

The girl was rescued from the water by the first team consisting of constables M G Naidu, and N Upendra, the officials said, according to PTI news agency. The two constables belong to the 176th battalion of the CRPF, according to officials.

Officials in Delhi said CRPF Director General R R Bhatnagar has declared that the two men will be awarded the DG commendation disc for their “selfless devotion to duty and exemplary act of saving the life of the girl.” 

Tagged in ,
Related News