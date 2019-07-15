CRPF personnel rescue drowning girl in north Kashmir's Tangmarg

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel on Monday rescued a minor girl who was being swept away by strong currents in a stream in Tangmarg area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, CRPF men could be seen jumping into the stream to rescue the girl.

Locals told Greater Kashmir that a 14-year-old nomadic girl who was camping along with her family in Chanpora Kawarhama area slipped into the Ferozpor nallah while she was washing clothes on its banks.

“She was soon washed away by strong currents in the nallah. But to her good fortune some CRPF personnel who were standing near the stream spotted her and rescued her,” said an employee of Flood and Irrigation Department.

The girl was later shifted to sub-district hospital Tangmarg for treatment.

The girl was rescued from the water by the first team consisting of constables M G Naidu, and N Upendra, the officials said, according to PTI news agency. The two constables belong to the 176th battalion of the CRPF, according to officials.

Officials in Delhi said CRPF Director General R R Bhatnagar has declared that the two men will be awarded the DG commendation disc for their “selfless devotion to duty and exemplary act of saving the life of the girl.”

