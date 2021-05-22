Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 22, 2021, 9:26 PM

CRPF sentry fires in air after hearing gunshots in south Kashmir's Anantnag

A police officer said that no loss of life or any injury has been reported in the incident.
Sentry of the CRPF on Saturday evening fired few rounds after hearing gun shots nearby the camp of the force in Mominabad area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, officials said.

Quoting the officials, news agency GNS reported that the sentry heard the fire shots at around at 2035 hours and instantly fired few rounds.

A police officer said that no loss of life or any injury has been reported in the incident adding the situation is “normal”.

The officer did not divulge further details into the mysterious shots heard in the vicinity of the camp.

