An Assistant Sub-Inspector of CRPF died after he fell from a two-storied building in Reshipora area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district on wee hours of Thursday, an official said.

Quoting a police officer, news agency GNS reported that 48-year-old ASI, Shyam Singh son of late Dayal Singh of the 178 battalion CRPF Reshipora Shopian, was shifted to SKIMS Soura after the accident.

Doctors at SKIMS declared him brought dead on arrival, the officer said.