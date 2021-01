Suspected militants fired upon security forces in Sangam area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Thursday evening, leaving a CRPF trooper injured.

A senior police officer told news agency GNS that militants fired upon the security forces in which one CRPF trooper of 89 BN was injured. He was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Soon after the attack the whole area was cordoned off to nab the attackers.