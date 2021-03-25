Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 25, 2021, 6:50 PM

CRPF officer among two killed, as many injured in militant attack on Srinagar outskirts

The injured trio was shifted to nearby hospital for treatment even as the area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 25, 2021, 6:50 PM
CRPF personnel gather around a vehicle which was attacked by militants in Lawaypora Srinagar on Thursday. Mubashir Khan/GK
CRPF personnel gather around a vehicle which was attacked by militants in Lawaypora Srinagar on Thursday. Mubashir Khan/GK

Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were killed and and two others injured in a militant attack in Lawaypora area on the outskirts of Srinagar on Thursday, police said.

The militants opened fire on the CRPF personnel in Lawaypora in the Parimpora police station area in Jammu and Kashmir, a police official said.

Trending News
Mubashir Khan/GK

Lawaypora militant attack: CRPF driver succumbs, toll two

File photo: Aman Farooq/GK

J&K Police opposes Mehbooba's passport renewal citing 'adverse report'

GK File Photo

Srinagar-Jammu highway to remain shut tomorrow for weekly repair work

Four Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were injured in the attack and they were rushed to a nearby private hospital, where the officer was declared dead on arrival, the official said.

The injured personnel were moved to a military hospital here where driver Ashok Kumar succumbed, said CRPF spokesman Om Prakash Tiwari.

The deceased officer has been identified as sub-inspector Manga Ram Dev Barman.

Latest News
Mubashir Khan/GK

Lawaypora militant attack: CRPF driver succumbs, toll two

File photo: Aman Farooq/GK

J&K Police opposes Mehbooba's passport renewal citing 'adverse report'

GK File Photo

Srinagar-Jammu highway to remain shut tomorrow for weekly repair work

Photo Courtesy: @OfficeOfLGJandK/Twitter

Will ensure equitable development of every sector: LG Sinha

The injured are constables Nazim Ali and Jaganath Ray.

The area, which has witnessed several attacks on security forces and encounters with militants in recent years, has been cordoned off, the official said.

Tagged in , ,
Related News