CRPF officer among two killed, as many injured in militant attack on Srinagar outskirts

Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were killed and and two others injured in a militant attack in Lawaypora area on the outskirts of Srinagar on Thursday, police said.

The militants opened fire on the CRPF personnel in Lawaypora in the Parimpora police station area in Jammu and Kashmir, a police official said.

Four Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were injured in the attack and they were rushed to a nearby private hospital, where the officer was declared dead on arrival, the official said.

The injured personnel were moved to a military hospital here where driver Ashok Kumar succumbed, said CRPF spokesman Om Prakash Tiwari.

The deceased officer has been identified as sub-inspector Manga Ram Dev Barman.

The injured are constables Nazim Ali and Jaganath Ray.

The area, which has witnessed several attacks on security forces and encounters with militants in recent years, has been cordoned off, the official said.