Crucial bridge damaged as water level rises by few inches in Mawer stream in Handwara

A crucial bridge, barely 25-years-old, over the Mawer stream at Batgung village in Handwara area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district was damaged after the water level in the stream rose by a few inches due to the downpour from last few days, officials said on Wednesday.

Quoting the officials, news agency GNS reported a portion of the bridge has been damaged, leading to a halt in the traffic over it.

Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Imam Din told GNS that men and machinery have been pressed into service. “I am myself heading towards the spot,” he said.

An official said that three earth movers have been pressed to divert the water to another side so that further damage to the bridge can be prevented.