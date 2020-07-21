CS approves budget of 886 lakh for Sainik School Manasbal for fy 20-21

The Chief Secretary (CS), B V R Subrahmanyam Tuesday approved the budget estimates worth Rs 886.07 lakhs for the financial year 2020-2021 for Sainik School, Manasbal

The budget was approved at the 37th meeting of Executive Committee of Sainik School, Manasbal which was chaired by the CS during which the functioning of the school was reviewed.

Principal Secretary, School Education, District Commissioner, Ganderbal, Principal, Sainik School, Manasbal, along-with officers of concerned departments participated in the meeting.

In order to augment the human resource requirement towards quality education, recruitment to academic post as well as administrative posts was also accorded sanction.

Chief Secretary impressed upon updation of recruitment rules and school rules by 31st August, 2020 so as to streamline all future recruitments of the school.

Chief Secretary gave approval to the budget estimates worth Rs. 886.07 lakhs for the financial year 2020-2021 which also includes assistance of Rs. 812.91 lakhs as grant-in-aid from the Government.

To fully tap the potential of various facilities including experienced faculty and state of art infrastructure available at the school, it was decided that the lateral admissions in class 11th will be allowed from this academic session through entrance examination.

Floriculture Department was asked to undertake landscaping project for beautification of school premises to make the campus eco-friendly and suitable to the developmental needs of students.