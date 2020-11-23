CS chairs meet to review arrangements

Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam Monday chaired a meeting to take stock of continued efforts towards mitigating COVID19 pandemic and the related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and policies.

He took stock of the manpower requirement at the railway stations to ensure universal testing of all the passengers, besides providing assistance with regard to various COVID-related SOPs and policies once the passengers get tested.

Informing that a COVID vaccine was expected to be available soon, the Chief Secretary underscored the need to maintain efficient coordination between various implementing agencies – the district administration, Police, ULBs, PRIs and Health department for mitigating the spread of COVID19 pandemic.

In view of the expected resumption of railways services, arrangements to conduct Rapid Antigen Test on all incoming passengers were reviewed and directions were issued to ramp up the testing capacities at all arrival points including railway stations at Kathua, Samba, Jammu, Udhampur and Katra.

Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education; Divisional Commissioner, Jammu; Deputy Commissioners of Jammu, Udhampur, Reasi, Samba and Kathua and Mission Director, National Health Mission (NHM) participated in the meeting.