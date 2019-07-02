CS holds marathon follow up on 'Back to Village' program

Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam Tuesday chaired a marathon meeting to discuss follow up action on recently concluded ‘Back to Village’ program.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary Planning Development & Monitoring Department, Commissioner/Secretary, Revenue, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir Commissioner/Secretary Labour & Employment, Secretary, Agriculture Production/Horticulture, Secretary, Rural Development & Panchayati Raj, DC Srinagar, DC Samba and other senior officers.

Divisional Commissioners of Jammu and Ladakh besides Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of 20 districts participated via video conference.

The Chief Secretary appreciated cooperation of people in successful conduct of the Program. He lauded efforts of the DCs and visiting officers in the entire programme. He referred to the Governor for having conveyed his deepest appreciation to all those who were part of this maiden initiative.

The Chief Secretary urged DCs to upload feedback/date sent by the officers deployed to the 4483 Panchayats and complete process by July 12. He said once the data is uploaded, it will be analysed critically and issues prioritized for early resolution as far as possible. The initiative will be carried forward to strengthen Panchayat Raj Institutions, he observed.

He also reviewed district wise implementation status of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM KISAN), Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Mandaan (PM SYM) and various pension schemes.

About implementation of various pension schemes, the Chief Secretary exhorted the DCs to ensure that no eligible beneficiary viz old aged, widow or differently-abled person is left out or denied the benefit of the pension schemes. He asked DCs to ensure that there is 100% Aadhaar seeding and the duly scrutinized beneficiary list is submitted to the Social Welfare Department by July 31, without fail. He mentioned that the Government of India is likely to release funds to the state government to cover all eligible persons under various social security schemes including National Social Assistance Program (NSAP) and Integrated Social Security Scheme (ISSS).

Regarding Rural Developmental Plans under MGNREGA and 14th Finance Commission (FC), the Chief Secretary urged DCs to ensure that GPDP plans are uploaded on the GPDP portal and developmental activities fast tracked in every halqa Panchayat.

The DCs were asked to personally monitor execution of projects under PMGSY to facilitate the completion of 5500 Km road length targeted this fiscal. The three Divisional Commissioners were directed to monitor timely procurement of snow clearing machines/cutters by their respective Districts.