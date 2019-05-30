CS hosts farewell function for Suresh Kumar, Anil Kumar Gupta

Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam Friday hosted a simple but impressive farewell function to bid adieu to Suresh Kumar and Anil Kumar Gupta.

Suresh Kumar, Financial Commissioner Information Technology Department and Anil Kumar Gupta, Secretary in the Housing and Urban Development, are due to retire on superannuation on 31-05-2019.

Administrative Secretaries of various departments and other senior Officers attended the function, an official handout said.

The Administrative Secretaries recalled their long association with Mr. Suresh Kumar and Anil Kumar Gupta and shared their fond and sweet memories besides highlighting the contribution of the two officers in different capacities and the unblemished services.

Suresh Kumar, a direct recruit IAS officer of 1986 Batch has held various positions during his long career of more than three decades which include DC Kathua, DC Jammu, Principal Secretary, H&UDD, DG IMPARD, Additional Secretary, Defence and Additional Secretary, Ministry of Coal, GoI. The officer is presently in the Apex Scale.

As regards, Anil Kumar Gupta, he is a direct recruit of 1984 Batch of Combined Competitive Service Officers. A Super Time Scale Officer of the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service, Gupta has held various positions during his three and a half decade career including Special Secretary, PWD, Special Secretary, Higher Education, Director Land Records Jammu and Joint Financial Commissioner, Agrarian Reforms.

While acknowledging the outstanding contribution of the two officers, the Chief Secretary conveyed his best wishes to them and prayed for their good health and success post-retirement.