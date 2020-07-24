CS reviews I-Day preparations

The Chief Secretary, B V R Subrahmanyam today chaired a review meeting to take stock of preparations for celebration of Independence Day-2020, with this year’s theme of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.

Chief Secretary while emphasizing the importance of maintaining social distance impressed upon the concerned departments to screen recorded cultural performances through specially installed LED screens, projectors, at all historic places of Jammu & Kashmir, simultaneously. He directed School Education and Higher Education departments to organise online quiz, poetry, essay, and similar competitions and encourage students for participation through webinars. To pay homage to the COVID warriors who have risen to the occasion and performed beyond call of duty, Chief Secretary emphasized on extending special invitations to doctors, nurses, police personnel, sanitation workers and recovered COVID patients.