CS reviews preparations for Panchayats, BDCs, ULBs function on August 10

The Chief Secretary (CS), B V R Subrahmanyam Friday chaired a review meeting to take stock of preparations being put in place for organizing a function for Panchayats, Block Development Councils (BDC) and Urban Local Bodies (ULB), on 10th August, 2020.

Government is organizing the function to honour national level awardees from the local self government institutions for their various people friendly initiatives being adopted at the grassroots level. The event will also felicitate district COVID-19 warriors who have risen to the occasion with their exceptional commitment towards the fight against the pandemic.

The function will be presided over by the Lieutenant Governor and attended by Administrative Secretaries of all departments, Deputy Commissioners of all districts, Presidents of Municipal Councils/Committees, all BDC Chairmen, and select Sarpanches and COVID warriors from the districts.

During the meeting, it was decided that district books compiled at district level can also be launched on the occasion. The status of preparation of these books was also reviewed. Deputy Commissioners (DC) were directed to expedite the respective compilations to ensure their publications are ready well in time.

DCs of all the districts participated in the meeting through video conference.