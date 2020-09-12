Kashmir, Today's Paper
UPDATED: September 13, 2020, 1:25 AM

CSG announces online essay competition results

UPDATED: September 13, 2020, 1:25 AM

The award and certificate distribution ceremony for the participants and the toppers of online Essay competition was organized by Civil Society Ganderbal (CSG) on Saturday.

The competition was divided into two categories viz Junior (upto 12 Class) & Senior category (Above 12th Class) in which around 60 students from across the district participated. The first three toppers in each category were awarded Momentos, General knowledge books and certificates.

DC, Ganderbal, Shafqat Iqbal, SSP Ganderbal, Khalil Poswal, Shakeel Ganai (Recent UPSC Qualifier), Dr Khursheed Qureshi (Convener CSG), Retired CEO Shiekh Gayas-Ud-Din, Dr Parvaiz Reshi, Assistant Professor, SKUAST-K, Abid Jeelani, Programme Coordinator and Sheikh Bashir Ahmed, convener Civil Society Kangan spoke on the occasion.

Sheikh Gayas Ud-Din (academician) stressed upon the participants to put in their energy to overcome the present challenges in education system.

DC Ganderbal in his address appreciated the efforts of civil society Ganderbal for organizing such kind of events. Earlier Dr Parvaiz Reshi, founding member CSG, threw light on the genesis of Civil Society Ganderbal.

Mudasir Ali Ahanger (Columnist), Nawreen Mir (PG Scholar, SKUAST-K), Gousia Farooq (student, Govt Degree College, Ganderbal) bagged first, second  and third positions in the senior category while as Ibrahim Qureshi (Biscoe), Shakir Mir (10th std, Kirmania School) and Aasiyah Sultan (1th class, Dreamland) bagged the first, second  and third positions in the junior category.

