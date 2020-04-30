CSR: NHPC pays Rs 8.32 cr to B'la admin

As part of corporate social responsibility (CSR), National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) Uri has paid Rs 8.32 crore to the district administration here for purchase of medical equipment.

An official said the contribution was specially meant to purchase medical equipment like ventilators and other items which can help combat COVID19 pandemic in the district.

“The specialized medical equipment like ventilators and other equipment will immensely helpful in saving precious lives amid the COVID19 pandemic,” said deputy commissioner Baramulla, GN Itoo.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between deputy commissioner and General Manager, Uri NHPC power station, Umar Khalid, in connection with the fund released by the Corporation.

The DC, while lauding the efforts of NHPC, said at a time when entire country was facing COVID19 pandemic, the funds would be of great help in purchasing some important medical equipment.