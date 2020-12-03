CT University delegation interacts with Srinagar students

CT University, Ludhiana, organized an interactive session about ‘Teaching & Learning in the tough Covid-19 times’ for the academicians, Ph.D. scholars and faculty of Srinagar.

In a statement the university said, Vice Chancellor Dr Harsh Sadawarti and Managing Director Manbir Singh CT University interacted with the audience. “The aim of the interaction session was to build a strong bond and relationship with all and have a fruitful chat session; where the audience kept their queries and sought expert advice from two of the proficient experts,” the statement said.

Interacting with the audience, Dr Sadawarti, said, “we are passing through a very tough and unpredictable phase in our life due to Covid -19. It has changed substantially, the way we live and the field of education too cannot insulate itself from the drastic changes which are taking place at a rapid pace. The utmost challenge was to maximize the student engagement for a hybrid environment and together with the academicians and researchers we can do wonders in the field of education and innovation.”

The CT Group and CT University’s alumni of Srinagar were also honoured by the delegates.