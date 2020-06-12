CTA demands mass promotion for students of U-G courses

The J&K College Teachers Association has expressed serious concern over what it termed ‘chaos and confusion’ created by different Universities of Kashmir division over the examination issue.

“The entire Student Community is in a state of delusion. A uniform procedure should be adopted for all the students belonging to different universities, as the conditions are identical for all the students,” said Prof Tariq Ashai, President J&K College Teachers Association in a statement.

He suggested that present situation demands mass promotion for all the students as no adequate and specific teaching has been done during this period.

Claiming that university authorties are passing on their legitimate responsibility to the colleges by issuing confusing guidelines for the conduct of internal assesment which under present circumstances is not practically possible.

He said most of the students could not avail the benefits of online classes because of non-availability of internet for a good period of time.

“Some poor students do not own a simple phone not to talk of a smartphone,” he said, adding that even those who had access to internet faced lot of difficulties due to the absence of 4G network.

Prof Ashai said that the examinations should be conducted for the purpose of examination.

“A big disparity would arise if online examination is conducted for one portion and offline for another group of students. Conducting online examination has lot of demerits as well difficulties and conducting offline is too risky at this point of time and prudent way to overcome the chaos is to promote all the students on the basis of performance in their previous semesters,” said Prof Ashai.

He reiterated that the present situation is unprecedented and bookish rules should be seen with a human eye.

Prof Ashai said “If the authorities don’t agree to the aformentioned proposal, then examinations should be postponed till December, till then the students should be allowed to join the next semester provisionally and then conduct exams for the two semesters simultaneously.”

CTA has appealed to Lieutenant Governor, Advisor to Lt Governor for Higher Education and Secretary Higher Education to look into the matter in the interest of student community.