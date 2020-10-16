CTA demands postponement of BOSE exams

J&K College Teachers Association has demanded postponing of 10th, 11th and 12th exams announced by JKBOSE, in view of prevailing challenging circumstances due to COVID19, which has left students disturbed as they could not receive regular teaching in schools and tuition centers.

According to a statement, Prof Tariq Ashai President CTA said that the 30% relaxation in syllabus announced by JKBOSE is inadequate as majority of students have not been able to complete even 50% of syllabus by any means. “Many student representatives and parents have approached CTA, advocating postponement of examinations till December. As per media reports BOSE has preponed the exams in view of forthcoming panchayat elections but exams can be conducted after elections in December,” said Ashai.

He further said when all education activities continue in winter with students attending tuition centers and appearing in competitive exams, why not BOSE exams? Postponement of exams would give a lot of relief to the already stressed students, said Prof Ashai and requested Advisor to Lieutenant Governor K K Sharma to take cognizance of this serious issue and ensure conduct of annual examinations for class 10th, 11th and 12th with effect from December 2020 in the larger interest of student community.