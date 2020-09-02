CTA felicitates Director Colleges, Registrar, Deean Cluster University, others

The Jammu and Kashmir College Teachers Association on Wednesday felicitated several prominent outgoing academics.

In a statement issued here, the CTA spokesperson said among felicitated persons include Prof Yaseen Ahmad Shah, Director Colleges, Department of Higher Education, Registrar Cluster University Srinagar, Prof Abdul Hameed Sheikh, Dean Social Sciences Cluster University Srinagar Prof. YasmeenKawoosa, Prof Naseer Ahmad Farhan, Head Department of Zoology, Government Degree College, Pattan upon attaining their supperannuation on 31st August 2020.

The president CTA, Prof Tariq Ashai along with other members of the Association visited the offices of the retiring officers and presented mementos of felicitation on the occasion.

Prof Tariq Ashai highlighted the contribution of Director Colleges and Registrar Cluster University with respect to Department of Higher Education. Prof Ashai also highlighted the various issues confronting the teaching fraternity of degree colleges in presence of Commissioner Secretary, Higher Education, Talat Parvaiz Rohella—who was the chief guest on the occasion.