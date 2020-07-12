Kashmir, Today's Paper
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 13, 2020, 7:09 AM

CTA for compulsory mask wearing

Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 13, 2020, 7:09 AM
J&K College Teachers Association has urged the Government of Jammu and Kashmir to make wearing of masks at public places, offices, shops and roads compulsory.

“Anyone defying the ban orders should be dealt seriously and heavy fine should be imposed on the violator,” said President of CTA Prof Tariq Ashai.

He expressed serious concern over the alarming rise in the number of Covid patients.

“It is dangerous that infection rate is increasing and people are very complacent towards the pandemic. People should be forced to wear the masks which is need of the hour,” Prof Ashai said.

“It has been established world over that masks are important to stop the spread while social distancing is complimenting the mask wearing in containing it,” Prof Ashai said.

