Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: February 11, 2021, 1:11 AM

CTA hails Traffic department for proactive steps to ease traffic movement

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: February 11, 2021, 1:11 AM
File Photo of Tariq Ashai

J&K College Teachers Association (CTA) President Tariq Ashai Wednesday hailed the traffic authorities of district Srinagar for taking a number of proactive steps to ease the traffic moment in different parts of the congested Srinagar city, particularly the divergence at four-way crossings.

A statement of CTA issued here said that this move had smoothened the moment of traffic, thereby avoiding jams.

Trending News
Representational Photo

PAGD bags DDC posts in south Kashmir's Anantnag

Mubashir Khan/GK

Weather improves across J&K, Ladakh

GK Photo

Missing minor boy's body recovered from Sindh stream in central Kashmir's Kangan

State Department Spokesperson Ned Price

No change in policy on Jammu and Kashmir, says US

He said that this move had been appreciated by the people from all walks of life as it had saved their valuable time that used to get wasted by traffic jams at four-way crossings.

Related News