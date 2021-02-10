CTA hails Traffic department for proactive steps to ease traffic movement

J&K College Teachers Association (CTA) President Tariq Ashai Wednesday hailed the traffic authorities of district Srinagar for taking a number of proactive steps to ease the traffic moment in different parts of the congested Srinagar city, particularly the divergence at four-way crossings.

A statement of CTA issued here said that this move had smoothened the moment of traffic, thereby avoiding jams.

He said that this move had been appreciated by the people from all walks of life as it had saved their valuable time that used to get wasted by traffic jams at four-way crossings.