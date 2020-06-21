CUK celebrates Int'l Day of Yoga

Central University of Kashmir (CUK) celebrated 6th International Day of Yoga on Sunday here.

Vice Chancellor, Prof Mehraj ud Din Mir highlighted the significance of Yoga in life of an individual and its importance in tackling the challenges of physical and mental health.

He said Yoga was a form of physical activity that helps to attain physical as well as mental well-being.

He assured that the University in the future will be at forefront to endorse any such opportunity that includes health of an individual as well as of society.

Principal Government College of Physical Education Gadoora, Ganderbal, Hartej Singh, who was the guest of honour, deliberated in detail various aspects of Yoga.

The participants got highly benefited from the detailed deliberations on Yoga by Directorate of Physical Education & Sports, University of Kashmir, Assistant Professor, Jigmat Dachen, who was the guest speaker.

He highlighted importance of different Asnas in the Yoga and explained how a common man can start Yogic exercises for the benefit of his overall wellbeing.

Dean School of Education, CUK, Syed Zahoor Ahmad Geelani highlighted the role of physical education, Yoga and other sports activities in building a healthy nation.

Professor Nighat Basu, former Dean and Head School of Education said every single individual should do physical activity in one way or the other and it was responsibility to launch awareness programmes so that people can understand significance of Yoga. The event was organized by CUK’s Physical Education department.